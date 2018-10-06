Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It looks like summer is giving a last hooray before we truly enter the winter months.

Yes, it's time to swap the scarf and gloves for the sunglasses and thin jackets because the sun is set to shine on west London once more next week.

According to weather predictions, temperatures are set to climb to 21 degrees as the sun peers through the dreary autumnal clouds in Harrow, Ealing , Hounslow and Uxbridge .

But, as predicted, it is going to be short lived so make sure you make the most out of it!

According to the Met Office, the good weather is set to last three whole days next week and the sun is going to make an appearence.

While this weekend is predicted to be a dreary and grey one full of clouds, the rain starts to improve on Monday (October 8).

Temperatures first hit 21 degrees on Wednesday (October 10) with a glimmer of sun to remind us of the heat wave which hit the country just a few months ago.

The good news is, is that the sunshine and warmth is set to continue into Thursday (October 11) and Friday (October 12) however the warmth does slightly drop to 20 degrees but hey, who can complain?

However the good weather begins to dwindle on the weekend and the typical autumn weather returns once more.

But hey, it'll be good while it lasts and who said the sun never shines on west London?