It's September, which means Summer's over, it's back to school and the rain will return too. Well, although that's usually the case, this year is a bit different.

It's time once again to slather on that sun cream and put on your best tank top and short shorts combo, because the sun is back and it's not going anywhere.

Current weather forecasts predict that west London will not see any rain for at least the next two weeks, with temperatures as high as the mid 20s in the middle of next week.

On both Tuesday (September 11) and Wednesday (September 12), temperatures could reach a dizzying 24C, which is almost unheard of at this time of year.

In fact, for the whole of next week, it's unlikely to drop below 22C, so it's probably best to start coughing now so that your boss won't be too suspicious when you're suddenly ill for a week.

Enjoy it while it lasts though. After all, this is England, so it's probably best to carry at least four or five umbrellas in case the weather doesn't behave the way it should.

Day by day forecast

Monday, September 3 - sunny spells, 24C

Tuesday, September 4 - sunny spells, 22C

Wednesday, September 5 - sunny spells, 20C

Thursday, September 6 - light cloud, 18C

Friday, September 7 - sunny spells, 18C

Saturday, September 8 - sunny spells, 18C

Sunday, September 9 - light cloud, 21C

Monday, September 10 - sunny spells, 23C

Tuesday, September 11 - sunny spells, 24C

Wednesday, September 12 - sunny spells, 24C

Thursday, September 13 - sunny spells, 23C

Friday, September 14 - sunny spells, 22C

Saturday, September 15 - sunny spells, 22C

Sunday, September 16 - sunny spells, 22C