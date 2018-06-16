The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's really starting to feel like summer is finally here in West London, as the current forecast is predicting no rain for the rest of June.

The MeteoGroup, which supplies the BBC with its weather forecasts, predicts temperatures will consistently hit the mid-20s.

The heat will peak on Wednesday, June 20, when temperatures are expected to hit around 26C, so it's probably best to stock up on ice cream.

It's also a good idea to get that sun cream in your shopping basket, as between June 20 and 30, the forecast is showing consistent sun and little chance of cloud.

(Image: MeteoGroup)

West London day-by-day forecast

Saturday, June 16 - Light cloud with temperatures of around 18C.

Sunday, June 17 - Light cloud with temperatures of around 18C.

Monday, June 18 - Sunny with scattered clouds and temperatures of 24C.

Tuesday, June 19 - Light cloud with temperatures of around 24C.

Wednesday, June 20 - Sunny with scattered clouds and temperatures of 26C.

Thursday, June 21 - Light cloud with temperatures of around of 22C.

Friday, June 22 - Sunny with scattered clouds and temperatures of 22C.

Saturday, June 23 - Sunny with scattered clouds and temperatures of 23C.

Sunday, June 24 - Sunny with scattered clouds and temperatures of 25C.

Monday, June 25 - Sunny with scattered clouds and temperatures of 25C.

Tuesday, June 26 - Sunny with scattered clouds and temperatures of 25C.

Wednesday, June 27 - Sunny with scattered clouds and temperatures of 25C.

Thursday, June 28 - Sunny with scattered clouds and temperatures of 24C.

Friday, June 29 - Sunny with scattered clouds and temperatures of 24C.