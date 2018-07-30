Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Never have west Londoners greeted rain with as much enthusiasm as they did on Friday (July 27), with downpours spelling an end to weeks of hot and dry weather in the capital.

But those rejoicing as their lawns change from yellow back to green should beware as more sun is just around the corner.

The week has got off to a cooler, cloudy start with temperatures firmly below 30C on Monday (July 30) and thundery showers expected in the evening, but the heat will creep back toward the end of the week.

By Friday (August 3) temperatures are forecast to hit a scorching 30C again and are likely to remain throughout Saturday (August 4) and Sunday (August 5), according to the Met Office.

This is when the heatwave is set to return to Uxbridge, Harrow, Hounslow and Ealing

Hounslow

Hounslow will remain in the low 20s with highs of 24C predicted until Wednesday (August 1) when temperatures could reach 27C.

Friday (August 3) looks likely to be a scorcher with the mercury forecast to hit 30C around 4pm.

Saturday and Sunday will still be hot but slighter cooler than Friday with highs of 29C predicted and 4pm on Saturday and highs of 28C expected at around 1pm on Sunday.

Uxbridge

Uxbridge should heat up again on Thursday with highs of 26C expected in the borough. Temperatures could peak between 1pm and 4pm on Friday and Saturday with highs of 29C forecast. Sunday looks likely to be slightly cooler with temperatures dipping to 27C.

Ealing

Ealing will get warmer as the week goes on with dry spells and soaring temperatures expected to return on Thursday and last throughout the weekend. Friday will be the hottest day with highs of 29C expected at around 4pm. Saturday and Sunday remain toasty with temperatures peaking at 28C.

Harrow

Harrow will be baking again by Friday with temperatures soaring to 29C. The weekend will be just slightly cooler with highs of 28C expected at around 4pm on Saturday and peaking at 27C from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday.

A Met Office spokesman gave the following west London forecast for Wednesday to Friday: "Largely fine and dry Wednesday with sunny spells. Plenty of sunshine likely Thursday and feeling warm with light winds. Sunny spells Friday, and turning hot for some."