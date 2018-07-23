Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I'm starting to think they've dug up west London and placed it in the Sahara Desert. Surely this consistently warm weather isn't normal.

Despite a couple of showers, this week will be no different as the heatwave that has hit the west of the capital will continue to melt your ice lollies all week.

Although the weekend temperatures could drop to a bone chilling 24C, it's yet another week when locals will consider selling their holiday home in Florence and swapping it for a place in Harrow.

The Met Office is currently forecasting temperatures of at least 27C for each week day, before they drop to an arctic 24C or 25C for the weekend.

Monday (July 23) and Tuesday (July 24) are pretty much a copy and paste scenario, with temperatures in the very late 20s; the only difference being a small amount of rain that could fall in the later part of Tuesday.

Wednesday will be very muggy and humid, with quite a good deal of cloud and temperatures hitting 27C, so don't plan any long runs or you'll regret it.

(Image: Met Office)

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, and even those pesky clouds won't be making an appearance, as temperatures could break the 30C barrier.

Despite the possible rain, Friday will still be hot. Temperatures in the region of 29C are expected, so bring an umbrella and look out for rainbows while you sunbathe.

As previously mentioned, Saturday and Sunday will be a touch cooler, but temperatures will still be around 25C, with a small amount of clouds casting shade on our burnt bodies.