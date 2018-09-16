Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Is anyone else thinking that all this good weather is just the calm before a storm?

We're halfway through September and plenty of people, including myself, are disappointed at the lack of rain and cold weather to moan about. I feel your pain, west London.

Unfortunately for the wet weather moaners, west London is set for another two weeks of warm weather and sunshine, and only a single light smattering of the wet stuff will interrupt our tanning sessions.

The MeteoGroup, who supply the BBC with their forecasts, currently suggest that only one day in the next 14 will see any kind of rain, and that's Thursday. September 20. Thankfully, I never go out on Thursdays, anyway.

Other than that, it's once again time to delay putting away your sun loungers and Pimms, because there's a lot of warm weather on its way.

The week starting Monday, September 17 will be particularly warm, with temperatures hitting the dizzying heights of 23 and 24C. This will drop off into next week slightly, but temperatures will still be in the very late teens and touching 20 all week.

There has been plenty of talk of an "Indian Summer", with many experts suggesting this spell of warmth could last until very late in the year, and the longer this goes on, the more we're going to start to believe them.

So, now that the kids are back in school, why not invite your parents down to look after them while you sneak off for a two week break?