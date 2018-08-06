Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It doesn't take a genius to realise standing like sardines along with hundreds of other commuters in a tightly packed tube is going to result in some sweaty work suits.

As temperatures continue to climb and Brits make the most of the sweltering heatwave above ground, none of us really prepared for such stifling temperatures when travelling underground.

New research has revealed just hot it's getting for passengers on the tube and the lines running to main west London stations including Hounslow and Ealing are becoming almost unbearable.

In fact, the figures compare which tube line is the absolute hottest and points out which exotic country you could go abroad and find the same temperatures, reports Mirror Online .

After reading these findings, you might be more inclined to wear that summer dress instead of the blazer.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Researchers at Bolsover Cruise Club set out with thermometers across 20 of the most popular London Underground stations, then compared their findings to a day's average in popular spots abroad.

The Bakerloo Line proved to be the stuffiest with an average of 38.2C, the same temperatures that can be found on the beach in Dubai.

And we know which one we'd prefer to be in.

Coming a close second was the Piccadilly Line with an average of 37.6C - the same as Abu Dhabi.

The dark blue line serves west London's most populated areas including Hounslow, Ealing, Hammersmith and Heathrow terminals.

Temperatures climbed to 32.5C on the Central Line which stops off at Notting Hill Gate and Acton.

(Image: Getty Images)

Just the other week commuters using the red route took to social media to hit out at the news one of London's busiest Underground lines won't get air conditioning until 2030.

As a Twitter Q&A went into a meltdown, some angry responses to the 12-year wait included claims that on some days temperatures well exceed the EU limit for transporting cattle -30C.

When asked by getwestlondon why it would take so long to put air conditioning on the Central Line a Transport for London (TfL) spokesman explained that the wait was to do with replacing old trains rather than installing air conditioning on the current fleet.

While Central Line trains are due an upgrade, having last been revamped in 1992, they are third in line behind the Bakerloo Line whose trains are 46 years old and the Piccadilly whose trains are an ancient 47-years-old.

The District Line which runs through Fulham, Ealing, Richmond, Putney and Wimbledon is next on the list as temperatures soar to 31.1C - the same as Venice.

Meanwhile commuters travelling on the Circle Line would experience the same temperatures as New York and Hammersmith and City Line reached 25.5C.

As for the hottest tube station? Euston proved to be the hottest reaching temperatures of 34.2 degrees, the same to be found in Los Angeles.

"We have experienced warmer than usual temperatures this summer, but our research shows that these soaring temperatures aren't always enjoyable for all," said Michael Wilson, Managing Director at Bolsover Cruise Club.

"While the temperatures are technically comparable to holiday destinations, you definitely do not get the benefits of being on a break… In other words, it’s like ‘Spain without the sangria’!

(Image: PA)

"The London Transport Authority has acknowledged that its passengers are getting hot under the collar, which is why plans have been unveiled to put air-conditioning on the Central Line – but only by 2030. That’s twelve years away, which means a dozen more sweltering summers on the Underground.

"We’d remind all to take care when in the heat, whether that be on the Tube or on a well-deserved holiday."

Full list of tube line temperatures and where it's equally hot abroad