A trio from west London, including a 16-year-old girl, have been arrested on suspicion of terror offences.

An ongoing investigation in the area, carried out by Metropolitan Police's counter terrorism command unit resulted in raids at two addresses west of the capital - however the exact locations have not been released.

The teenage girl was arrested along with a 53-year-old woman on Tuesday (September 4) and a 26-year-old woman was also arrested at a separate address.

The trio remain at a south London police custody on suspicion of funding terrorism while officers carry out further searches at the properties.

"Three people have been arrested today on suspicion of terrorism offences as part of an investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command," a force spokesman said.

"A 53-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were arrested at an address in west London.

"A 26-year-old woman was arrested at a separate address, also in west London. Officers are carrying out searches at both addresses."

It was added that the women "were all arrested on suspicion of funding terrorism" and are "detained under PACE and taken to a south London police station where they remain in police custody."

Enquiries are ongoing.

The three arrests were made almost one week after a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of terror offences following a raid at a west London address.

During the search on Wednesday (August 29) officers discovered an imitation firearm, items containing an unknown substance and cannabis plants.

The teenager remains in custody and a cordon around the address - which is yet to be confirmed - remains.