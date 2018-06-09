Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A west London teenager who edited video game footage to show ISIS soldiers and posted it on YouTube has been jailed.

Mohammed Khilji, 19, posted the video of "Battlefield", a computer game, but altered it so that there was a terrorist battle song playing in the background and quotes from ISIS propaganda material.

The video caught the attention of Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command officers, who started their investigation into the teenager and raided his home address on July 4, 2017.

After forensically searching his phone and computer, police said that officers found he had been sharing graphic videos calling for violence against non-Muslims as well as videos of ISIS operatives beheading soldiers.

He also shared a video of the Westminster Bridge terror attack, which then offered advice on making a vehicle-based bomb.

Detective Chief Superintendent Alexis Boon, of the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command, said: “When he was interviewed by police, Khilji tried to portray himself as an innocent youngster who held an interest in video production and didn’t agree with the actions of Daesh.

"He tried to make out that he had no interest in the terrorist organisation, but when we looked at his internet history, his searches for Daesh material online told another story.”

Khilji was charged with eight counts of encouraging terrorism in relation to these videos.

Detectives also found selfies of Khilji posing with one finger in the air, a well-known ISIS salute, in front of the terrorist organisation's black flag.

He captioned some of these photos with statements such as “going kaffur hunting”. "Kaffur" is Arabic for unbelievers, or non-Muslims.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Although he wasn't charged in relation to the Battlefield video or the selfies, they were shown to Kingston Crown Court as evidence of his mindset and sympathies.

He was sentenced on Thursday (June 7) for five years, after he was found guilty by the jury on all eight counts of encouraging terrorism.

DCS Boon concluded: “I cannot emphasise enough how crucial it is that people who peddle terrorist material like Khilji did are brought to face justice. Every video they share helps radicalise vulnerable people.

“The National Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit has successfully sought the closure of Khilji’s YouTube account. I urge anyone who is sent or sees online material they suspect is terrorist or extremist, to report it to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit .”