West London teenagers who planned to travel and fight alongside ISIS in Syria have been jailed.

Yousif Alsyed, aged 18, was handed sentences of one year for preparation of terrorist acts and two years and three months for dissemination of terrorist publications, to run concurrently.

Yousif's brother, Ahmed Alsyed, 20, was previously jailed in April for four and a half years, after admitting collection of information, preparation of terrorist acts and dissemination of terrorist publications.

The brothers were part of a group of young Londoners who used encrypted messaging service Telegram to send messages about their terror plans. Three of their associates have already been sentenced for their roles in the plots.

Met Police detectives started investigating the group when they discovered an unknown individual using the moniker "Abu Ibrahim" was using Telegram to send messages about wanting to travel to Syria and "become a martyr".

Abu Ibrahim told his group that he was simply waiting for "the green light to travel" to Syria. Specialist digital forensics officers were able to find out that Abu Ibrahim was in fact Yousif Alsyed.

In August 2016, the Alsyed brothers were stopped at Heathrow Airport , after they arrived on a flight from Egypt. Islamist extremist propaganda was recovered from their mobile phones. Chats were also uncovered between the brothers and an individual in Yemen in which they discussed traveling to Libya or Syria to join Isis.

Police used the information to identify three more teenagers, 18-year-old Mohammed Ali from south-west London, a 16-year-old from south London and 15-year-old boy from east London.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

After their phones were seized by police, the Alsyed brothers bought new phones, which were seized again when police arrested them in February 2017. Further analysis found crucial evidence that they had been talking to facilitators about travel and communicating with the others in their group.

Ali and the 16-year-old were discovered to have booked flights from Gatwick to Istanbul on February 14, 2017. In response to the intelligence, police raided their homes as well as the Alsyeds' on the morning of the flights.

Passports, mobile phones, laptops, camping equipment and a list of items needed when camping for long periods were all seized. All the boys were then arrested on February 21, 2017, and charged with various terror offences three days later.

Yousif Alsyed was jailed at Woowich Crown Court on Thursday (May 17) having pleaded guilty to dissemination of terrorist publications and preparation of terrorist acts.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Mohammed Ali was sentenced to four years and two months in prison, in November 2017, after having pleaded guilty to preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and collection of information, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000

The 16-year-old was sentenced on the same day to two years and eight months in prison after he admitted to preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

The 15-year-old was sentenced at Westminster Youth Court in July 2017, to a 12-month Intensive Referral Order after he pleaded guilty to collection of information, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and two counts of dissemination of terrorist publications contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Commander Clarke Jarrett, of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, said: "The evidence we recovered showed the clear intent of the Alsyed brothers to go to Syria, where they would join Daesh.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

"It is patent to me that their intention, once they had joined the terrorist group, was to fight alongside it as the brothers had invested time in training in the UK, including spending time at a paintballing camp and joining a gym.

"The brothers shared with each other gory videos and images glorifying Daesh. They had their hearts set on joining their fight but our investigation stopped them.

"This is an investigation that began with some intelligence and from that detectives were able to identify Yousif Alsyed, then his brother and three others, who were immersed in various terrorist offences.

"If anyone has suspicions about someone who is behaving oddly, sending messages that seem extreme or anything else that strikes them as not quite right, please act on your instinct and report it to police."