Prosecutors have revealed how a businessman flooded Plymouth with nearly a tonne of cannabis by hiring London taxi drivers as couriers.

The drugs, with a street value of around £9 million, were couriered by Southall resident Sunder Ahuja, aged 47, Hounslow resident Abdul Shirzad, 48, and 41-year-old Amrik Lamba from West Drayton .

The drivers were hired by businessman Tam Tran, who refused to give his age and has no fixed abode, to make trips from London to Plymouth to transport the cannabis between November 2015 and June 2017.

Police in Plymouth had been watching the gang and swooped in after a deal in Efford, in which Tran had handed over 9.8 kg of cannabis, reports the Plymouth Herald .

Lamba's Ford Galaxy was stopped and police found £52,600 in cash at Tran's feet.

Sunder Ahuja, of Baird Avenue, made around 48 trips with Tran to deliver cannabis and pick up cash, Plymouth Crown Court heard on Monday (January 15).

Both Ahuja and Abdul Shirzad, of Redwood Estate, Hounslow, were convicted of conspiracy to supply a class B drug at the court in November.

Prosecutor Ed Bailey, said police had traced 91 trips between London and Plymouth, usually to a lock up, with Tran and the driver heading back to London after minutes.

Multiplying the number of trips by the 10kg seized, he continued, that would mean roughly 910kg of cannabis was transported by the men, with a street value of around £9.1 million.

Seven kilos of drugs and more cash were found at the home and business premises of Plymouth ringleader Nicholas Doyle, who admitted making more than £1 million from the trafficking.

Doyle, 32, of Mersey Close, Efford, has had £38,722 in assets seized using the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Doyle's driver Peter Stewart, aged 40, told police there "s***loads" of cannabis in the car when his Vauxhall Zafira was stopped after the deal in Efford.

Stewart, of Arun Close, Efford, Doyle and 30-year-old accomplice Paul Marr, of Connaught Avenue, Mutley, had already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class B drug, as had Amrik Lamba, of Park Close Avenue, West Drayton.

Tran's defence lawyer Barry White, said his client was not always the man accompanying the drugs down the M5 in various taxis.

He denied that he had a leading role, saying there was no trace of him benefiting by large amounts of money.

“He was living in rented accommodation Paddington. He was not living in a villa,” said Mr White.

The barrister said Mr Tran insisted that he was only 16 years old, but Judge Lawrie said Tran had “clearly lied about his age” and faced deportation after serving his sentence.

Sentencing of all the defendants has been adjourned until February 26. Doyle, Tran and Stewart were remanded in custody and the others were released on bail.

