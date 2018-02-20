The video will start in 8 Cancel

KFC restaurants in west London remain closed after a new delivery contract with DHL sparked chicken shortages across the country .

More than 500 of the chain's nearly 900 stores nationwide were still closed on Tuesday (February 20), while many of those open were offering limited menus or have cut their hours, the fast food chain said.

In west London branches such as those in Harlesden, South Harrow and Earl's Court remain closed to customers.

However, stores including Paddington, Hammersmith, Shepherd's Bush and Chiswick, which were closed on Monday afternoon (February 19), are listed as open 24 hours later.

KFC is expecting the disruption to some restaurants to continue for the rest of the week.

A spokesman said: “We anticipate the number of closures will reduce today and over the coming days as our teams work flat out all hours to clear the backlog.

"Each day more deliveries are being made; however, we expect the disruption to some restaurants to continue over the remainder of the week, meaning some will be closed and others operating with a reduced menu or shortened hours."

DHL - which took over deliveries for KFC recently - told Mirror Online : “Due to operational issues a number of deliveries in recent days have been incomplete or delayed.

"We are working with our partners to rectify the situation as a priority and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

