West London schools got some of the best A level results in the country, according to a government report.

Two west London schools were among the top 10 for A levels in England.

According to government data, St Paul's Girls' School in Hammersmith scored the best A level results in west London and was the seventh best in the country.

Per average entry, St Paul's A level students scored 51.64, which is equivalent to an A grade.

Other high-performing west London schools include Westminster school, Latymer Upper School in Hammersmith and North London Collegiate School in Harrow , whose A level students all scored A grades on average.

Westminster school got the tenth highest set of A level grades in the country, while south of the river, St Paul's School in Richmond came ninth.

See the top 10 schools for A levels west London Rank / School / Postcode / Average score per entry / As a grade 1 / St Paul's Girls' School / W6 7BS / 51.64 / A 2 / Westminster School / SW1P 3PF / 51.19 / A 3 / Latymer Upper School / W6 9LR / 49.44 / A 4 / Harrow School / HA1 3HP / 48.62 / A 5 / North London Collegiate School / HA8 7RJ / 46.82 / A- 6 / The Godolphin and Latymer School / W6 0PG / 46.78 / A- 7 / Francis Holland School / NW1 6XR / 45.54 / A- 8 / Westminster Tutors / SW7 3LQ / 45.51 / A- 9 / The Cardinal Vaughan Memorial RC School / W14 8BZ / 44.41 / B+ 10 / Notting Hill and Ealing High School / W13 8AX / 44.27 / B+

A total of 87 schools around England got an average A level entry grade of A- or better.

The top school across England was King's College London Maths School in Lambeth, which scored an average of 52.94 (A+) per entry.

