The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two major transport lines will close for repairs on the same weekend in February, bringing disruption to train and Tube users.

A chunk of west London will be affected by the works, which will hit the Overground service and the District line on February 24 and 25.

Liberal Democrat London Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon has called for Transport for London (TfL) to re-examine the decision and split up the works.

TfL says additional services on other Tube lines and extra buses will run to assist passengers.

TfL says there will be no service on the District line between South Kensington / Edgware Road, Ealing Broadway, Kensington Olympia, Ealing Broadway and Richmond due to track maintenance.

And on the Overground line, trains will not call between Clapham Junction and Willesden Junction on the same weekend due to rail maintenance by Network Rail.

That means there will be no Overground trains stopping at Imperial Wharf, West Brompton, Kensington Olympia, Shepherd's Bush and Willesden Junction, while stations including Hammersmith, Ealing Broadway and High Street Kensington will be affected by the Underground closure.

(Image: TfL)

TfL say Piccadilly line trains on the Uxbridge branch will additionally call at Ravenscourt Park, Stamford Brook, Turnham Green and Chiswick Park to help mitigate the District line disruption. Bus replacements will also operate.

Passengers disrupted by the Overground closures are advised to use local London Buses services.

But Ms Pidgeon urged reconsideration. She said: "Closures on Tube and London Overground although annoying are absolutely essential in terms of vital repair and maintenance work.

“However public inconvenience can be reduced by ensuring that the closures are properly co-ordinated.

(Image: TfL)

“Sadly it seems that on the weekend of February 24 and 25 TfL have not given sufficient thought to the combined impact of closing a large section of the District line in west London and at the same time closing the London Overground between Clapham to Willesden.”

“With a month to go I urge TfL to reconsider their plans and to look at separating out these closures.”

The works coincide with Fulham taking on Championship league leaders Wolves at Craven Cottage on February 24.

Fans will be advised to take the Piccadilly line to Hammersmith and walk, or take South Western Railyway (SWR) train to nearby Putney.

The closure also coincides with the Listed Property Show taking place that same weekend at Olympia London exhibition centre, which is accessed by Kensington Olympia station.

(Image: Handout)

Organisers of the event told getwestlondon it was unaware of the planned closures.

TfL hope additional Piccadilly line trains stopping at some District line stations will help with the inconvenience, and say stations like Putney and Wimbledon will still be serviced by SWR trains.

A spokesperson said: “We apologise to customers whose journeys will be disrupted by this vital maintenance work.

"Other TfL services will be running to west London during the work, including the Piccadilly and Central lines, and rail replacement buses will be running between Olympia and Wimbledon.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.