Residents across west London were furious to find their local parks 'trashed' by litter from illegal firework displays.

Photos have been posted from both Feltham Park and Headstone Manor Park in Harrow on Thursday morning (November 8) showing green spaces strewn with the remains of fireworks and discarded packaging.

It is reported that Feltham council have since cleared the area, with Harrow council saying they aim to have Headstone Manor Park cleared by "first thing tomorrow [Friday] morning".

Former independent Harrow councillor Georgia Weston: "Last night people set off what must have been hundreds of pounds of fireworks in Headstone Manor Park.

(Image: Georgia Weston)

"You're not even supposed to let anything off in public spaces but they seem to think it's acceptable to then leave it there and expect someone else to clean it up or accept the consequences.

"Everyone I have spoken to is disgusted because these must be local people. We have spent all this time and energy making the football pitches nice and look what they have done to it.

"It'll be a problem on the weekend when the footballers go in because it is very easy to cut yourself. It could also create issues for pet owners if their dogs eat some of the metal or plastic on the ground."

A resident walking through "badly littered" Feltham Park said on Facebook that she suffered a large open cut on her leg after falling onto a stake left in the ground.

(Image: Georgia Weston)

Ms Weston added: "Of course, people support others having their celebrations but we have a legal, legitimate firework display in Harrow and instead they have totally trashed the park and left metres and metres of boxes for us to clean up.

"They have shown no respect at all to our beautiful parks or the people who use them and, since this was just opposite a school, you wonder what message this teaches the children.

"Everyone has a go when teenagers do this kind of thing but this was clearly done by adults.

"I would love to see the people who dumped that stuff there be taken back in high-vis jackets and clean it up as a to pay back the community."

A Harrow council spokeswoman said they would have the park cleared by Friday (November 9).

She said: "Our priority is to clean it up as soon as possible so it should be done first thing.

"It is illegal to set off fireworks off in the park as they are not allowed in parks or open spaces."

Hounslow council have yet to respond to requests for comment but social media reports indicate Feltham Park has already been cleared.