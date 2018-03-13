Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for a new rail line that could revolutionise travel for many west Londoners forms part of the Mayor's latest transport strategy.

A West London Orbital Railway would allow passengers to travel from north to west London without having to go through central.

It was discussed among plans to improve transport in the capital, including Crossrail 2 and the Elizabeth Line, at a London Assembly meeting on Thursday (March 8).

The West London Orbital Railway would connect Hounslow with Cricklewood and Hendon via Old Oak, Neasden and Brent Cross.

The Mayor's 25-year strategy includes proposals to reopen the Dudden Hill Line to passenger traffic for the first time in over 100 years and to create an orbital rail line stretching from Hounslow to Hendon.

The plans are championed by the cross-council West London Alliance (WLA) and the new railway would benefit residents in Brent , Barnet, Ealing , Hounslow , Harrow and Hammersmith and Fulham .

(Image: Mayor of London)

It would be delivered by TfL, the WLA boroughs and Network Rail and could potentially make way for 20,000 homes, as well as new jobs in west London.

Electric trains are being-considered for the new line and could be trialed in London later this year.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "I’m delighted that thousands of Londoners have got involved and given us their feedback on the future of transport in London over the coming decades.

(Image: TFL)

"I’ve been clear that we need to be bold in how our city operates as London’s population grows, and this means not only investing record amounts in new infrastructure like extensions to the tube, rail and Crossrail 2, but working with boroughs and local communities to reduce our reliance on car use across London.

"With our unprecedented focus on walking, cycling and clean public transport, our ambitious Transport Strategy can act as a crucial driver for new homes and jobs, but also improve quality of life for everyone living in London."

The Dudden Hill line is currently used only by freight trains but could accommodate passenger trains.

A brand new rail interchange at Old Oak Common, where Crossrail and HS2 will meet, could mean journey times between Cricklewood and Acton of around 16 minutes.

Leader of Brent Council, Councillor Muhammed Butt, said: "Having a West London orbital railway line would be a huge boost for businesses and help to create new jobs in the area.

"We think that it's a feasible project as the train lines are already in place and we are exploring battery powered trains among the options that are available."

"Such a train line would also help relieve congestion on roads and pressures on other existing lines, cutting journey times in and around London, while providing a cleaner, greener and more sustainable mode of transport for west London, with new step-free stations along the line that are accessible for everyone."

