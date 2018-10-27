Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nursery school in one of West London’s most deprived neighbourhoods may be forced to cut its beloved nature trips and scale back its special needs help as it faces future funding cuts.

Randolph Beresford maintained nursery school in White City caters chiefly for children living in housing estates in one of the most disadvantaged parts of Hammersmith & Fulham .

It is one of four local maintained nursery schools which collectively face losing up to £2.1 million a year, based on predictions of what the Government’s national funding formula recalculation will hold for them.

Head teacher Michele Barrett, who runs Randolph Beresford and Vanessa nursery schools, fears the cuts will hit vulnerable families the hardest.

"It’s not just Hammersmith and Fulham, it’s a national picture. Our nursery schools are at risk. Everyone seems to know that and understand it the way we do. However there’s no definitive answer," she said.

She added Hammersmith & Fulham Council (H&F) had been "nothing but supportive throughout the past few years of uncertainty."

For years, the council has been lobbying the government for a fairer funding formula for the borough.

However she is worried if that doesn’t work, there is a "possibility" the school would struggle to meet the levels of local demand for special educational needs interventions.



"There’s a danger that it will become more selective because it just won’t be available. It won’t be funded. That has lifelong implications for these children," she said.

Changed rules for how many hours of free childcare families can get per week also mean many local unemployed families have been forced to move their children from full to part time daycare, as only working parents could access more than 15 free hours a week, Ms Barrett said.

Those children attending part-time do not get free hot lunches.

Randolph Beresford is also in the Forest Schools programme, which means its pupils learn, play and use tools in the environment – which was singled out for praise in its ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating.

As part of the programme they were regularly taken to Wimbledon Common for free to experience woodlands.

However Ms Barrett says the upcoming budget pressures could mean the nature trips would have to end.

Why are nursery schools struggling?

A three-year national £59m 'top-up' from the Government, after its last early years funding calculation fell short, will end next March.

The fund allowed local authorities to target money to the neediest schools in their boroughs, which is how H&F Council has been helping the likes of Randolph Beresford.

Nationwide, maintained nursery schools, which are funded by their local authorities, have been warning the formula recalculation will fall short again.

The Early Education All Party Parliamentary Group says maintained nursery schools face a 30 per cent loss in funding.

It also comes as H&F Council grapples with a £13.4m deficit in its Dedicated Schools Grant – the Government cash local authorities use to fund schools – by the end of 2018/19.

H&F Labour children and education leader Cllr Larry Culhane told the full council on September 17 head teachers were "at breaking point" trying to balance their budgets.

He said London councils were grappling with declining Government funding which had not kept pace with the rising cost of running local schools, which were also struggling to retain staff.

"The needs of our children haven’t got any less complex, the needs in the city haven’t got any less complex, yet they’ve had to absorb that," he said.

The Conservative opposition’s education spokesman Cllr Mark Loveday called the talk of cuts “gesture politics,” and claimed Labour MPs had also pushed for the national funding formula to divert resources to northern cities.

However he said the Conservative side would support the council’s lobbying for a fairer funding formula to avoid a "crisis" for local schools’ budgets.

Before the meeting, Cllr Loveday warned the council could not afford to continue raiding earmarked reserves to top up its Dedicated Schools Grant deficit.

He said he feared the borough could have to close nursery schools in future, calling the current deficit "unsustainable."

"They need to get to it together – to tackle an overspend. Otherwise that’s going to be inevitable," he said.

"They have to find an answer to this, to fund them properly and sustainably which is not from reserves – or they are going to have to consider what they will [manage] with the current provision."

But H&F council’s spokesman said in response to Cllr Loveday there would be no school closures, now or in the future, and Ms Barrett re-iterated this.

H&F is lobbying for fairer funding amid the rising costs of running schools, including co-signing a letter to the Education Secretary pushing for more money to meet schools’ costs of educating children with complex and special education needs.