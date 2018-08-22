Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A wheelchair-using mum from North Kensington has been told she will need to move her family as far as Slough if she wants her children to have their own bedrooms.

The extent to which London's accessible social housing stocks are squeezed has been brought to attention by the case of Kerdesan Gallardo and her family.

Mrs Gallardo two sons, aged four and 14, currently share a bunkbed in a single bedroom of their North Kensington home.

While her landlord L&Q says the family is top of the waiting list for an accessible three-bedroom home in the area, they don't know when one will become available - and Mrs Gallardo says she has been asking since her youngest was born.

Her case has led both the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea Council (RBKC) and L&Q to concede there is not enough accessible housing in the area. But they say the problem is playing out across London, as RBKC labels the pressure on overall social housing stocks in the capital a "crisis".

A tight squeeze

Mrs Gallardo has lived in Kensington for 34 years, and in the family's current home for 15 years.

She works at the Westway, and her husband is a bus driver in Shepherd's Bush. They are desperate to keep their family in their community.

While L&Q describes their two-bedroom home as wheelchair accessible, she says it is not properly adapted. Her concerns are supported by her doctor, who wrote urging further adaptations be made as she is suffering pain.

The bathroom has been adapted with shower and toilet hand-rails. A motorised kitchen bench can lower so Mrs Gallardo can access it.

But she says L&Q has never fulfilled her requests to install electric baskets to allow her to access items on shelves, so the family have to store items in the tiny space on the ground.

The uneven tiles in her backgarden make it difficult for Mrs Gallardo to manoeuvre her chair, risking getting stuck.

She was given a light for her disabled carpark, but when it broke recently she says L&Q left it for months until finally replacing it last week. Despite the signage they installed, visitors to the housing block frequently block her wheelchair parking space, leaving her stranded.

Mrs Gallardo says the desire to move is also concerned with safety. Her property is so close to Grenfell Tower, it was blanketed in ash during the disaster. The boys' bunk beds crammed into their shared single room make Mrs Gallardo anxious.

“What if something has happened to my child and I can’t get up there? If something happens I have to call 999.”

Mrs Gallardo said L&Q had offered her options of housing on London's fringes, including shifting the family to Slough or Watford.

“I said ‘what do you mean, that’s the only thing you’ve got?’

“What about my children? We are people who have been working for many years. It’s not just moving me, it’s my husband - what about him? It’s not just about moving, we’d have to rebuild our life.”

The cost of battling for better housing

L&Q had offered the family advice on buying a home - but they say the estimated deposit required for a West London property is out of the household's reach.

The couple are desperate to stay in social-rent housing, rather than enter London's private rental market, where they could struggle to find adapted housing at rates they could afford.

Mrs Gallardo was so troubled by the lack of available social housing she decided to pursue a discrimination complaint against RBKC, after battling for years to try to get support from councillors to take on the family's case. But the couple found they did not qualify for legal aid, and the £600 they paid for a letter to be written assured them they could not afford a lawyer.

L&Q's spokesman said Mrs Gallardo’s property was classed accessible and "not overcrowded under the current definition."

Her family has been approved to move to a three-bed home in Kensington & Chelsea, Hammersmith or Westminster, with priority status if such a property becomes available - but L&Q could not say when that would be, and Mrs Gallardo says she first heard that promise four years ago.

"We have very limited stock in the tri boroughs and virtually no three-beds," L&Q's spokesperson said. "We have advised Ms Gallardo that if she is willing to consider moving further afield she will have a greater chance of finding a move. We will continue to assist her in finding a satisfactory resolution."

An accessible social housing 'crisis'

In the UK, 13.3 million people described themselves as living with an impairment in 2015/16.

A 2016 London School of Economics study found 1.8 million disabled people had an unmet housing need. The researchers said it was critical that government departments collaborate to investigate the relationship between the accessible housing crunch and the numbers of disabled people who were out of work

Kensington & Chelsea is a densely-populated borough, with just over 6,000 social-rent homes on offer. Its low stock of empty properties resulted in a social housing waiting list of 2,728 households in 2017/18, which has been relatively static over the past four years.

The council is also under pressure to permanently rehouse Grenfell survivors, who have priority atop its housing lists.

"We are currently looking at ways to build more social housing in the borough, but there is no quick fix, nor any easy solutions. However, we have genuine ambitions to tackle what is a pressing need here in central London," an RBKC spokesman said.

The council will be setting its budget from November, and it is hinting that housing will be the key focus.

“People living with disabilities are at the sharp end of this London-wide housing crisis. The council will be consulting with housing associations shortly to look at provision of more accessible housing - we will be focussing hard on this in the coming months,” the spokesman confirmed.

Nonprofit L&Q houses people in more than 95,000 homes, primarily across London and the South East.

A L&Q spokesperson said there was "major shortage" of all types of social housing in London, and there were a large number of tenants on its waiting list in urgent need.

It is currently working on a mobility project to try to make it easier for residents to move within its existing housing stock, and says it has "every penny" of its surplus reinvested into building more affordable homes.

L&Q has 100,000 new homes in the pipeline for development over the next 10 years, with more than 50 per cent is to be classed affordable, and about 5 per cent accessible

"We have rigorous policies regarding overcrowding and will do everything within our power to move families into suitable accommodation," the spokesperson said. "We are increasingly concerned about the challenges facing our tenants, both those who are overcrowded and those in need of specially adapted and accessible properties."

Mrs Gallardo said she was left not knowing how long the family would wait. She worried her sons would share a room until the eldest eventually moved out of the family home anyway.

"They've been saying this for four years. Obviously I do have a property, and I know that if they have one they will give it to me - but will it be 20 years, 30 years?"