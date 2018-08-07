Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A West Kensington man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and has been sectioned after stabbing a former friend to death.

The victim, Julian Aubrey, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in his West Cromwell Road flat at approximately 1.45pm on October 30 last year and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The court heard how Enrique Facelli, 46, of Shaftesbury Place, and his victim lived in the same block of flats for almost two decades and had been friends before their relationship deteriorated in more recent years.

Detective Inspector Jon Meager, who led the investigation, said: "It is clear from our investigations that a number of factors contributed to the deterioration of the relationship between Facelli and Mr Aubrey, which unfortunately resulted in the latter losing his life.

"Despite Facelli originally claiming to have had no involvement in the death, forensic examinations helped us to prove that he had been lying about this and made it obvious how he had attempted to cover his tracks.

"I hope that the sentencing today brings some comfort to Mr Aubrey's family and friends, in the knowledge that Facelli will not be able to inflict such pain on anyone else."

On the day of the incident, Facelli alerted workmen in the building after claiming to have spotted Mr Aubrey's body on the floor inside his flat from outside.

He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder after the workmen called emergency services but was released under investigation while enquiries continued.

However, he was re-arrested on February 27 this year after traces of Mr Aubrey's blood were found on his watch strap, which was seized at the scene on the day of the murder, and subsequently charged.

Mr Aubrey's sister Louise Turner said: "Julian's death has turned my life upside down and has affected me in a way that I could never have imagined.

"The sadness that I feel is immeasurable and unprecedented. I will be eternally sad and I cry inside and out for him. My poor, unfortunate but totally brilliant brother. I feel depressed all of the time."

Four other men who were arrested in connection with Mr Aubrey's death have been released with no further action being taken against them.