A man from Shepherd's Bush has appeared in court accused of the manslaughter and robbery of a 100-year-old holocaust survivor.

Zofija Kazcan, who had been held prisoner in a Nazi training camp during the Second World War, broke her neck and died after allegedly being mugged in Derby on May 28.

The 100-year-old, who was reportedly on her way to church, suffered multiple injuries including a fractured cheek bone, and died later that day in hospital.

Arthur Waszkiewicz, of Hillary Road in Shepherd's Bush, was charged on Friday (June 8) with manslaughter and robbery in connection with the widow's death.

He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Saturday (June 9) and spoke only to confirm his name, address and nationality.

The 39-year-old, who was wearing a black jacket and grey jeans, looked at the floor throughout the 10-minute hearing. The Polish-born defendant was not asked to enter any pleas at this stage.

Ms Kaczan was allegedly approached from behind, knocked over and had her green handbag snatched at 8.45am on May 28, close to the junction of St Chads Road and Empress Road in Normanton, Derby.

It is believed that she was attacked while making her daily trip to St Maksymilian Kolbe Polish Church, where she attended daily services.

Her handbag, made of fake leather with gold clasps, was found dumped a few hundred metres away, at the junction of Moore Street and Normanton Road.

Arthur Waszkiewicz was remanded into custody at the hearing and is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on July 6.