The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and was released on bail a day later.

The 46-year-old man, from west London, was arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism on Tuesday morning (June 26).

A day later he was bailed, and must return to a central London police station in mid-July, according to police.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command arrested the man under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act at around 6.20am on Tuesday June 26.

"He was held in custody before being released on bail yesterday evening."