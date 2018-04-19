The video will start in 8 Cancel

West London is enjoying a glorious heatwave and weather forecasters predict temperatures will soar up to a scorching 80F on Thursday (April 19).

Temperatures across west London are forecast to reach 27C, or 80.6F, ahead of the weekend, with cloudless blue skies expected throughout Thursday up until 5pm.

By Wednesday (April 18), which was the hottest day of the year so far, the April heatwave brought temperatures hotter than Ibiza and Portugal.

According to Met Office , most areas will see "plenty of warm sunshine" on Thursday, with Friday and Saturday being "mostly sunny and very warm in the south".

Forecasters are predicting heat in the low 20s to start the weekend, with temperatures on Sunday (April 22) looking to reach as 24C for the London Marathon.

The heatwave, which will have many Londoners heading for their nearest beaches , could make it the hottest ever marathon on record, with 22.2 C recorded at the 1996 and 2007 events.

According to Met Office, the scorching weather could be set to continue for the rest of the month, with bookies slashing odds for record-breaking April temperatures.

Ladbrokes is also quoting 5/4 that this will be the hottest April on record - the shortest price ever offered by the firm, according to The Weather Channel .

