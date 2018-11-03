Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Now the spookiness of Halloween is already a distant memory, it's time to move onto the next big annual event - Bonfire Night.

From dazzling firework displays and flaming bonfires to toffee apples and funfairs, the traditional celebration is always a fun filled night for all of the family.

As ever, London is brimming with fantastical displays and the west of the capital is no exception.

So, wrap up warm and check out our guide to some of the best local firework displays to ensure your night goes with a bang.

Light Up The Night at Wembley Park

(Image: Wembley Park/Chris Winter)

The free annual event is back and it's bigger and better than ever before. Wembley Park will light up for a spectacular fireworks display for all the family to celebrate both Diwali and Bonfire Night.

The Hindu Festival of Lights, will be marked with a light parade through the streets complete with music and dancers and revellers can enjoy the fusion of cultures by indulging in delicious street food from around the world.

And that's not it - you can check out the magnificent fire garden, dance to the Bollywood Brass Band, make your own lanterns and, of course, watch the fireworks display at the end of the night.

Where: Wembley Park, HA9 0EG

When: Sunday (November 4), from 4pm

Cost: Free

Website: wembleypark.com

Wimbledon Park fireworks

(Image: London Borough of Merton)

The whole family can enjoy hours of fun in south west London to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night.

Wimbledon Park will transform into a funfair with two bonfires and firework displays.

While you watch the spectacular event you warm up with a homemade burger and a pint of ale from one of the street food stands.

Where: Wimbledon Park, Home Park Road, SW19 8AU

When: Monday (November 5), from 5.15pm

Cost: Adults £8.56, children £6.42 and free admission for under fours

Website: www.merton.gov.uk

Ravenscourt Park fireworks display

(Image: LBHF)

Taking a different spin on the traditional event, the display will have a "love" theme so, expect dancing sparks of red to the music industry's greatest love songs.

There will be a funfair, food stalls, a bonfire and bar so you can experience an old-fashioned Guy Fawkes Night.

The celebration will close with an impressive fireworks display choreographed to music.

According to organisers, up to 20,000 people are expected to turn up to the event so the atmosphere should be something special.

Where: Ravenscourt Park, Paddenswick Road, Hammersmith, W6 0UA

When: Saturday (November 3), from 6pm

Cost: £8 and free admission for disabled visitors

Website: www.lbhf.gov.uk

Harrow Fireworks Display

If you're looking for an evening packed full of more than just fireworks then head to Byron Park in Harrow tonight (Saturday, November 3).

The event is a double whammy as visitors celebrate Guy Fawkes Night and Diwali so, think Indian street food, Bollywood dancers, Diwali art and henna along with toffee apples and a firework display choreographed to music.

You can choose to pay on the door or save a couple of pounds by booking a ticket inadvance on the event's website.

Where: Byron Park, Peel Road, HA3 7QX

When: Saturday (November 3), from 7.30pm

Cost: Adults £8, children £6 and free admission for under threes.

Website: harrowfireworks.co.uk

Brunel University London Fireworks Night

It might be a surprise to find out the university in Uxbridge has hosted one of the largest firework displays in the area for a decade - and it's back this year.

Expect plenty of entertainment and free activities to occupy all of the family while they wait for the display to begin.

You can also dig into a burger, toffee apple or fresh fish and chips to keep you warm.

Where: Brunel Sports Park, Brunel University London, Uxbridge, UB8 3PQ

When: Monday (November 5), from 5.30pm

Cost: Adults £5 and children £4

Website: www.brunel.ac.uk