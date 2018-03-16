The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Employers in west London owe nearly half a million in fines to the Home Office for hiring illegal workers in a three-month period.

Businesses listed include Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, "one of the largest NHS trusts in England" and several restaurants, all of whom were found to have hired illegal workers.

21 west London employers from Westminster to Southall currently have been fined £465,000 between July and September 2017, which have not been paid.

Businesses who hire employees who do not have the right to work in the UK can be fined up to £20,000 per employee by the Home Office's Immigration Enforcement Team.

The list also contains companies which have been served with a second, or further penalty, regardless of whether payments have been made.

The Home Office has revealed the employers on the list.

Employer Address Fine Food World Express A1 Foods Limited, 71 Abbey Road, St John's Wood £10,000.00 Chasing Dragon Acton Food Limited, 17 High Street, 17 High Street, Acton £15,000.00 SK Motors AK Motors (Ealing) Ltd, 16 Boston Road, Hanwell £10,000.00 El Zaytoun Beit El Zaytoun Limited, 15 Barretts Green Road, Harlesden £15,000.00 Chilli Masala Chilli Massala Indian Cuisine Ltd, 274 Kingsbury Road, Kingsbury £50,000.00 Cledor Ltd Cledor Ltd, 4B Merchant Square East, Paddington £15,000.00 Al-Balad Donise Limited, 11 Edgware Road, Paddington £60,000.00 Eight Over Eight Eight Over Eight Restaurant Limited, 392 Kings Road, Chelsea £20,000.00 Hamza Hamza General Trading Limited, 128 The Broadway, Southall £15,000.00 Imperial College Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, South Wharf Road, St Mary's Hospital £15,000.00 Jaffa Bake House Jaffa Bake House Ltd, 381/383 North End Road, Fulham £10,000.00 Medsnacks Medsnacks Ltd, Suite S7, Rays House, North Circular Road, Alperton £15,000.00 AD Food & Wine MMZ Foods Limited, 65 Abbey Road, 65 Abbey Road, St John's Wood £10,000.00 Mumbai Junction Mumbai Junction Ltd, 231 Watford Road, Harrow £100,000.00 Porcini Pizza Porcini Pizzeria Ltd, 244 North End Road, Fulham £15,000.00 Oriental Garden Ramrin Kumdee King, Salisbury Pavement, 5 Dawes Road, Fulham £15,000.00 Shell Petrol Station SK Petroleum Limited, 882 Great West Road, Isleworth, Hounslow £15,000.00 St Mark Freight Services St Mark Freight Services Limited, 10D Beaver Industrial Park, Brent Road, Southall £10,000.00 Cafe Trinity Trinity's Cafe Limited, 6 Bedford Road, Turnham Green £15,000.00 Tomasz Wozniak Tomasz Wozniak, 125-127 Westbourne Park Road, Westbourne Green £15,000.00 Elite Specialist Care Ltd Elite Specialist Care Limited, Office 212, 79 College Road, Harrow £20,000.00

Of the 21 businesses on the list, 10 are restaurants, including Chasing Dragon in Acton , Beit El Zeytoun in Harlesden , Chilli Masala in Kingsbury , Al-Balad in Paddington , Eight Over Eight in Chelsea , Jaffa Bake House, Oriental Garden and Porcini Pizza in Fulham and Cafe Trinity in Turnham Green .

The heaviest fine, of £100,000, was given to Mumbai Junction in Harrow .

Other employers include Harrow's CQC "good" rated home health care providers Elite Specialist Care Ltd and Hamza, a paan shop, internet cafe, bureau de change and money transfer service in Southall's Broadway.

(Image: PA)

Chasing Dragon, SK Motors, Porcini Pizza and Oriental Garden have all closed since receiving the fines.

getwestlondon was unable to reach the owners of Food World Express, Hamza, Medsnacks and Tomasz Wozniak, despite repeated attempts.

A spokesperson for Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust said: “The fine concerns an individual case of administrative error where we did not respond to changes in how an employee was working for us.

"The Home Office had awarded a certificate of sponsorship for the individual’s original employment with the trust and the individual met all the required professional qualifications for the role.

"We are reviewing our administrative processes to avoid further errors of this nature.”

Yousef Rebi, manager at Jaffa Bake House, said: "The person who was working here did provide information and we took him on board, but he left before the Home Office notified us.

"The Home Office gave the man permission to work, and a National Insurance number. We took a copy of his passport, but he left before the Home Office found out he was working with us.

"We provided the Home Office with the information and appealed the decision but it was not overturned, so decided to pay."

(Image: Google)

The owner of AD Food & Wine said: "Obviously they made a wrong decision. They made a mistake and they tried to penalise us for no reason."

A manager at Eight over Eight, told getwestlondon that there was no fine and that they have never hired illegal workers, adding "It never happened, it's absolute b*llocks".

All other businesses have been approached for comment.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .