A west London drug dealer who stashed a loaded gun in a locker at a health club in Acton has been jailed.

Sher-Afghan Khattak, 32, was originally arrested on May 18 this year after being stopped in his car on Wood Lane, White City by armed police officers.

He was detained on suspicion of a firearm offence and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs after 12 wraps of cocaine were found in the car.

National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police Organised Crime Partnership (OCP) surveillance officers had been watching Khattak and had followed him as he left a health club on Bromyard Road in Acton.

They returned to the health club later that day and recovered a BBM gap pistol and loaded magazine in a rucksack within a locker Khattak had been using.

(Image: National Crime Agency)

Officers searching Khattak’s home on Milfoil Street in White City seized further items which proved his involvement in Class A drug supply, including electronic scales and drugs in powder, pill and crystal form.

On Monday (September 3) at Kingston Crown Court, Khattak pleaded guilty to both the firearm and drugs charges and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Matthew McMillan, from the Organised Crime Partnership, said: “Those involved in the supply of Class A drugs use lethal weapons as a tactic to intimidate others and assert their authority amongst rival gangs.

“This operation forms part of our joint efforts with the Metropolitan Police to target the criminals whose illicit activities perpetuate violence and expose Londoners to serious harm.”