Councils across west London are in the process of deciding council tax rates for the coming year.

Budgets, which are mostly yet to be finalised, show that some Londoners may have to pay increased council tax, with other rates remaining unchanged.

Council tax for each borough has been confirmed at full council meetings over the past few weeks, or is to be confirmed soon.

Here, getwestlondon takes a look at how much council tax you can expect to be paying in 2018/19, based on which west London borough you live in.

Greater London Authority - Increase

The Mayor of London has increased the GLA precept for London residents in 2018/19.

On Thursday (February 22), the council tax rate was increased by 5.1% - which will raise £49 million.

This will be spent on combating knife crime, a 2% police pay increase and boosting officer numbers.

The GLA precept will increase from £280.02 in 2017/18 to £294.22 in 2018/19, a £14.20 increase representing just over 27p a week on the typical Band D taxpayer’s bill.

After making the proposal, Sadiq Khan said: "The government refuses to do what is necessary to keep Londoners safe – so I have no choice but to take action myself.”

Hillingdon - Freeze

For the 10th successive year, Hillingdon Council has freezed council tax for all residents.

The council will not levy the social care project - a mechanism to have an additional 2% in the first year and up to 3% last year and next year.

A spokesman for the council added: "As regards fees and charges for council services and facilities, these will remain at least 10% cheaper than the charges levied by our neighbouring councils."

Currently, Band D properties pay £1,392.95 annually - £1,112.93 local authority precept and £280.02 Greater London Authority (GLA) precept.

Hillingdon Council's will remain at £1,112.93 but the GLA precept has increased, so Hillingdon residents will experience an increased payment.

Brent - Proposed increase

Brent Council is considering a 4.99% increase in council tax for 2018/19, which would mean an extra £1.37 a week for Band D households.

This increase in the local authority's precept would include a 2% rise for adult social care.

Councillor Muhammad Butt said: "Like many councils, we have funding challenges in adult and children's social care, refuse disposal, and maintenance of streets and pavements.

"Increasing council tax by the price of a cup of tea each week can ensure that every resident is looked after."

Band D properties currently pay £1,425.18 annually for local authority precept, which may increase to £1,496.29 - this will increase further if the increased GLA precept is approved.

The rate is subject to full council approval at a meeting on Monday (February 26).

Hammersmith and Fulham - Freeze

Council tax for residents in Hammersmith and Fulham has been frozen.

The council, the only local authority in London to have cut then frozen council tax over the last four years, formally decided the rate at a meeting on Wednesday (February 21).

The precept for Band D properties will remain at £727.81, not including the GLA precept. This means the borough's bills will remain third-lowest in England.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council is also continuing to freeze parking charges and the offer of free home care to older and disabled people.

Band D properties currently pay £1,022.04 including the GLA precept, but that will increase slightly due to the approved GLA rate for 2018/19.

Harrow - Increase

Harrow Council is increasing council tax by 3.49% for 2018/19.

The 3.49% includes a 2.9% increase for Harrow Council's general expenditure and a 0.5% increase for the council's adult social care precept.

For 2017/18, Harrow residents paid £1,627.68 in council tax, £1,309.17 of which went to Harrow Council, £38.49 to adult social care and £280.02 to the GLA.

Now the 3.49% increase has been approved, the £1,347.66 residents paid without the GLA precept will increase to £1,394.69.

Hounslow - Increase

Residents in the borough of Hounslow will see a 4% increase in council tax for 2018/19.

This adds an extra £44.91 for a typical Band D property.

Hounslow Council is proposing a 2% increase while adopting the government's social care precept of 2% to help protect adult social care services from further cuts.

The budget proposals, which don't include the proposed GLA increase, were finalised by Hounslow Council at a full council meeting on Tuesday (February 20).

For 2017/18, Hounslow residents paid £1,402.87 - including a £280.02 payment to the GLA.

Excluding the GLA precept, a 4% increase in the local authority's precept would mean Band D households will have to pay £1,167.76 annually.

Kensington and Chelsea - Proposed increase

The council's budget proposal for 2018/19 is to increase council tax .

However, in a report published in November 2017, director of finance Chris Buss said the amount will depend upon the results of a review of growth pressures, savings and inflation.

He said: "A referendum is required to increase council tax over a certain amount and, assuming that the referendum limit is 2%, then if all these growth pressures are accepted the council could exceed this limit.

"The council plans to continue to fully fund the local council tax reduction scheme and so will fully protect vulnerable residents on low incomes who might otherwise pay more."

The report added that, in some circumstances, the council "might be in the position of increasing council tax above the anticipated referendum limit of 2%".

A precept has not yet publicly been proposed by Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council.

Ealing - Increase

Ealing Council has increased council tax by 5.99% for 2018/19.

At a full council meeting on Tuesday (February 20), the council accepted an increase of 3% for the social care precept and 2.99% for Ealing's share.

This means a basic amount of £1,145.89 for Band D household council tax for Ealing's services, which would be increased to £1,440.12 including the GLA precept.

In a report published ahead of the meeting, a council spokesman said: "In recognition of the continuing social care pressures, acceptance of the 3% social care precept flexibility in 2018/19 has been factored in.

"In addition, a 3% increase in council tax is recommended. This increase is necessary to mitigate the impacts of inflationary cost pressures and social care growth.

"This raises local council tax for 2018/19 to £1,145.89 - an increase of £64.76 from 2017/18."

Westminster - Proposed freeze

The city council intends freezing Westminster’s element of the council tax, excluding the adult social care element.

Instead of increasing council tax, a new scheme will invite Westminster’s wealthiest residents to make a voluntary contribution to help pay for local projects.

The Westminster Community Contribution means residents of the most expensive properties will be asked if they will consider voluntarily paying double what they would normally contribute in council tax.

For 2018/19 this was £833 for residents in the highest tax band (Band H), which excludes the GLA element. However, any voluntary amount would be up to the contributor if they choose to take part.

For financial modelling purposes, it has been currently assumed that for 2018/19 the council will apply the precept for adult social care of 2% on its share.

The proposal is being put to a full council meeting on March 7.

