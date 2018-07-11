Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A London council is actually encouraging people to head to their local pub - to watch England in the World Cup.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Council is asking residents watching tonight's semi-final clash between England and Croatia to take it in from the comfort of their local pub.

The council is backing the call by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) for fans to support their local pubs, by giving them business during the World Cup semi-final.

The campaign is not only about putting cash into local pubs - as campaigners are concerned about a decline in the number of traditional watering holes around Britain.

Last month, CAMRA rallied support from 100 MPs to back an early day motion in Parliament, urging the Government to take further steps to reduce the tax burden on pubs in an effort to reduce the numbers having to shut their doors.

CAMRA claims 18 pubs a week are closing around the UK.

In the royal borough, home to some of London's oldest public houses, there was a 35 per cent decline in their numbers between 1980 and 2013.

Since 2013, the council has used its powers to stop pubs being converted into shops or residential properties, which it says is in recognition of their important role as places for the community to come together.

No pubs have closed due to conversions since 2013, the council said on Wednesday.

CAMRA’s west London branch chairman Les Maggs said "the great British pub" was the ideal place to watch the World Cup semi-final.

He said: "Many pubs will be putting on special events such as garden screenings, extended hours or celebratory parties.

"For football-lovers who enjoy a good pint, there is no better place than a good local to tune into the game."

The council's cabinet member for skills and enterprise, Councillor Catherine Faulks said it would be a great feeling to celebrate an England win surrounded by friends and neighbours.

She said: "Our borough has some of the best and most historic pubs in the country. If you are planning on drinking responsibly while watching England, I’d say there’s no better place to do it.

"Whether England win or lose, you might discover a wonderful new corner of your neighbourhood.

"We know small businesses, like many pubs, are the lifeblood of our local economy. The council is working hard to support a vibrant and sustainable local economy. Small businesses are a vital part of this economy and we would urge local people to support them."