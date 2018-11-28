Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The tactics used by two prolific west London car thieves - who stole more than 30 vehicles worth in excess of £1 million - have been revealed.

Tariq Elgzaly and Hakim Aziz worked together to target cars left parked on streets overnight.

Police worked out they were involved in more than 30 offences between January 2015 and December 2017.

Elgzaly, 36, was jailed for six years at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday (November 27).

Aziz, his 30-year-old accomplice, was given a sentence of four years and four months.

But how did they get away with stealing so many vehicles, worth more than £1 million in total?

'Keyless car thefts'

The pair used key programming technology – often referred to as "keyless car theft" - to steal prestige vehicles such as Range Rovers, BMWs and Jaguars.

Once stolen, the cars were either sold for export or to other criminals after they disguised the identity with false plates.

Elgzaly and Aziz didn't just steal the cars by taking advantage of modern key systems - they also made the fake plates to make sure they could sell the vehicles.

On Wednesday, December 6, 2017, investigating officers from the Metropolitan Police's organised vehicle crime unit executed a series of search warrants.

The first was at an address in Gunter Grove, in Chelsea, where ringleader Tarik Elgazly was staying.

"Blank" vehicle keys were seized and devices used to block the signal of tracking devices fitted to vehicles.

A search also took place at a flat in Lonsdale Road, Notting Hill where Elgazly had been observed with the stolen vehicles.

A cupboard containing equipment needed to steal a vehicle and change its identity was discovered.

This included a laptop, forged logbooks, tools required to manufacture number plates and devices used to programme new keys for vehicles.

On the same date, police searched Aziz’s address, in Sutherland Avenue, Maida Vale. Five blank’ vehicle keys were recovered.

Following the searches, both Elgazly and Aziz was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to convert criminal property.

Forensic analysis of the laptop seized revealed that it has been used to manufacture 172 sets of false number plates.

Police enquiries identified that 29 of these had been applied to stolen vehicles, amounting to a value of approximately £1,250,000.

The court heard all the plates were likely to have been used on stolen vehicles, increasing the potential total value of the vehicles stolen to more than £6 million.

Both men were charged on December 6, 2017.

They were remanded to appear in custody at Southwark Crown Court where they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to convert criminal property.

The count of conspiracy to steal was left on file.

Detective Sergeant Pete Ellis, who led the investigation, said: “This was an extremely prolific and well-organised criminal operation.

“The evidence gathered by my team during the operation linked the duo to a substantial number of offences in a short space of time.

"It became clear from the material on the laptop that the true number of stolen vehicles involved was very significant.

"Both men had been active stealing high-end cars for an extended period of time prior to our intervention.

“I hope today’s sentence serves as a deterrent to those involved in this type of brazen criminality and reminds them that we will not stop bringing those responsible to justice.”

