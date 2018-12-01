Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New statistics from the London Ambulance Service have revealed that Hillingdon had the highest number of cardiac arrest patients out of any London borough last year.

More than 200 patients, the majority of whom were male, suffered a cardiac arrest in the west London borough and only 24 patients or 11.9% survived to discharge.

However, it's not all bad news. The figures also show that Hillingdon residents, like more than two thirds of people across London, are a kind-hearted lot.

In more than 70% of cases, the patient received cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) from a relative or a member of the public.

LAS medical director Dr Fenella Wrigley said: “Londoners are doing a fantastic job providing initial care for cardiac arrest patients.

"When someone’s heart stops, members of the public can really make a difference before an ambulance arrives.

“The chances of survival drop by about 10 per cent with every minute that passes so it is important to start chest compressions straight away and use a defibrillator where one is available.”

Across the city, almost 2,500 people received CPR from members of the public, which may be why London has one of the best cardiac arrest survival rates in the world.

The LAS typically reach patients in seven minutes but bystander early intervention will give the person the best chance of life.

Chest compressions will help to keep blood pumping to the brain, while an early shock from a defibrillator will restore normal heart rhythm.

London Ambulance Service has increased the number of public access defibrillators to nearly 5,000. They’re now in train stations, gyms, parks and shops.

However, according to the Service’s Cardiac Arrest Annual Report, there were only 107 cases when a member of public used a defibrillator. Shocks were given to 79 patients – and half of those survived – five times more than might have survived otherwise.

Dr Wrigley added: “These defibrillators are designed to be easy to use – you don’t need medical training but learning how to use one in advance will give you more confidence to respond quickly. And it could make a difference to so many lives.

“We would urge everyone to learn basic life support which is a life-saving skill and if you see someone who needs you, stop and help.

"Ringing 999 will get early help on the way to the patient and the ambulance service can advise if there is a public access defibrillator nearby.”