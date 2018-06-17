The video will start in 8 Cancel

London is set to bake in the sunshine this week as sweltering heat is expected to return to the capital after a rather cool weekend.

Temperatures are expected to soar to 30C in parts of the UK on Tuesday (June 19) as a mini-heatwave sweeps the nation.

June is on track to be Britain’s hottest for 42 years and forecasters are predicting a lot of "fine and dry" weather this summer, with this month warmer and drier than average.

This month’s average temperature of 14.7 - from June 1-14 - is 1.7C above normal.

That makes it the warmest June since 1976 when it was 15C over the whole of June, Met Office figures show.

Highs pushing close to 30C are being forecast by ex-BBC and Met Office forecaster John Hammond of weathertrending.

Temperatures are poised to pip the 29.1C hottest day of the year, set on April 19 at St James’s Park, London.

Sunday (June 17) saw temperatures in London not reach higher than 17C, but temperatures on Monday (June 18) and Tuesday will be at least 26C, according to the BBC.

The weather during the week is set to remain cloudy with sunny spells, and Met Office forecaster Mark Wilson is forecasting a good month for London.

He said: “June has been a good month so far, being warmer and drier than average.

“There's a lot of fine and dry weather to come, with highs around 28C on Tuesday, and Wednesday could be very warm as well.”

Ex-BBC and Met Office forecaster John Hammond of weathertrending said: “Warm air may send temperatures into the high-20s across southeastern parts.”