The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorcyclist was injured after a collision in West Kilburn which left a road blocked.

Metropolitan Police was called to a collision between a car and a motorbike at 12.38pm in Harrow Road.

Congestion piled up in A404 Harrow Road eastbound, between B450 Ladbroke Grove and A4207 Great Western Road, on Tuesday (January 9) due to the incident.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "London Ambulance Service also attended.

"The motorcyclist injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing."

The road was reported to be "blocked" for around half an hour by Sixth Avenue near Tyre & Wheel Co.

(Image: TfL)

The incident added to earlier congestion in the area due to temporary traffic lights and roadworks in Ladbroke Grove.

Bus diversions were in place but cleared around an hour after the incident.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.