People who went a party in West Kensington are urged to contact police after a 19-year-old died from stab injuries.

Lewis Blackman, from Camden, died in the early hours of Sunday (February 18) near a party in Logan Place.

The Metropolitan Police 's Homicide and Major Crime Command has now launched a murder investigation , and need witnesses to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell, who is leading the investigation, said: "We know there was a party at a nearby address in Earls Court Road around the time of this incident.

"We are still working to establish any link, but it does mean the area would have been busy with vehicles and pedestrians at the time.

"I want to hear from anyone who was in the area; did you witness an altercation?

"Every fragment of information is beneficial to our investigation and I would urge anyone who may know something to contact police immediately."

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

At around 3.20am on Sunday (February 18) officers on patrol were responding to reports of a large number of vehicles in Logan Place, following a nearby party when they discovered a male with stab injuries.

They administered first aid prior to the arrival of London Ambulance Service.

Despite extensive efforts to revive him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 3.46am.

Next of kin have been informed and the victim has been identified as Lewis Blackman, 19, of Camden.

(Image: Amber Agoro)

Tributes to the aspiring Kentish Town rapper and former Acland Burghley pupil have been shared on Twitter after a vigil was held for him on the Peckwater Estate on Sunday night.

Moving messages to "Dotz" or "Dotty" were left to the 19-year-old, described as "a real boy with a massive heart".

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A 19-year-old man was arrested near to the scene in connection with the incident and has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the incident room on 0208 721 4054, or call police on 101/ tweet @MetCC quoting ref 1177/18 FEB.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

