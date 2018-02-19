The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenager who died after being stabbed in West Kensington on Sunday (February 18) has been named locally as Lewis Blackman.

Tributes to the aspiring Kentish Town rapper and former Acland Burghley pupil have been shared on Twitter after a vigil was held for him on the Peckwater Estate on Sunday night.

Moving messages to "Dotz" or "Dotty" were left to the 19-year-old, described as "a real boy with a massive heart".

Speaking to getwestlondon Lewis's former classmate, Brittanny Sky, said: "He was incredibly clever, a family boy who was always the class clown and loved by all his peers.

"He was the heart and soul of Camden Town."

She added: "It's heartbreaking - he was truly in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"He will be missed dearly by everyone."

Speaking to getwestlondon childhood friend of Lewis, Sia James, said: "Lewis is someone that’s very hard to forget, he was always friendly.

"He was a very welcoming person, in sixth form he made a lot of people who were not from the area feel comfortable and welcome. There’s not a bad thing anyone could say about him."

Amber Agoro tweeted a photograph of candles lit at Sunday night's vigil with the message: "Tonight just showed how loved you were, u were a real boy with a massive heart Never Forgotten."

She said: "Anyone that knew Lewis or even had the chance to meet him would speak of his fun loving character, his cheeky smile and big heart. He genuinely was a boy everyone liked, there wasn't a bad word to say about him.

"That’s what's made this even harder to deal with. He really was in the wrong place at the wrong time. His tribute at Peckwater was a true testament to how much he was loved and how dearly he’ll be missed. Dotz you’ll Forever in our hearts."

Mikes tweeted: "Rest in peace my brother Lew."

Metropolitan Police officers discovered a 19-year-old man with stab injuries in Logan Place, West Kensington at around 3.20am while on patrol.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to revive him.

Formal identification awaits.

* A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody.

Anyone with information should contact the incident room on 0208 721 4054 or 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting ref 1177/18 FEB.

Alternatively information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

