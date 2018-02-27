The video will start in 8 Cancel

Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder nine days after 19-year-old Lewis Blackman was stabbed to death in West Kensington.

The teenagers, four aged 16 and one aged 17, were arrested on Tuesday morning (February 27) at addresses in north and east London and all remain in custody.

The arrests come nine days after Metropolitan Police was called to reports of a large number of vehicles in Logan Place after a nearby party on February 18.

Officers arrived at around 3.20am and found Lewis Blackman, 19, of Camden, suffering from stab injures.

Despite extensive efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 3.46am.

A post-mortem examination the following day gave his cause of death as stab wounds to the chest.

Speaking after the arrests on Tuesday (February 27) detective chief inspector Mark Cranwell, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, made another appeal for witnesses to come forward.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

“My team have made five arrests this morning and, while this represents significant progress, this remains an ongoing investigation," he said.

"Our enquiries have established that Lewis may have attended a party at an address in Earls Court Road at the junction with Logan Place.

“Were you at that party? Did you take any pictures or film while you were there? If so, please get in contact with police."

He added: "I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area from around 2am that morning, specifically motorists or cyclists, who may have dashcam or helmet cam footage.

“This could help us establish the exact sequence of events leading up to Lewis's murder.”

(Image: Amber Agoro)

DCI Cranwell also appealed for any cab drivers who made drops or pickups from the Logan Place and Earls Court Road area during the early hours of February 18 to come forward.

A 19-year-old man was arrested near to the scene on suspicion of murder, and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to a separate incident. He has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives via the incident room on 020 8721 4054, police on 101 quoting ref 1177/18 FEB or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

