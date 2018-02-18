The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenager was fatally stabbed in Kensington in the early hours of Sunday morning (February 18).

Metropolitan Police was on patrol in the area when officers discovered the man with stab injuries in Logan Place at around 3.20am.

Officers were responding to reports of a large number of vehicles in Logan Place following a party in nearby Earls Court Road.

Despite extensive efforts to revive him, the man, believed to be 19, was pronounced dead at the scene at 3.46am, the Met said.

Officers administered first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service.

Enquiries are under way to inform his next of kin as the police await formal identification.

The Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command has launched a murder investigation.

Detective chief inspector Mark Cranwell, who is leading the investigation, said: "While we are in a very early stage of our investigation we know there was a party at a nearby address on Earls Court Road around the time of this incident.

"We are still working to establish any link but it does mean the area would have been busy with vehicles and pedestrians at the time.

(Image: Google Maps)

"I want to hear from anyone who was in the area; did you witness an altercation? Every fragment of information is beneficial to our investigation and I would urge anyone who may know something to contact police immediately."

* A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody.

Anyone with information should contact the incident room on 0208 721 4054 or 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting ref 1177/18 FEB.

Alternatively information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

