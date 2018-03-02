There is heavy traffic in the West Kensington area after a crash on a road where traffic lights failed.

Heavy traffic, with no right turning for motorists and one lane closed, has been reported on the A4 Talgarth Road in both directions at B317 North End Road on Friday morning (March 2).

The crash is believed to have taken place after a traffic light failure.

The traffic lights were hit, scattering debris across the road.

The outside lane has been closed in both directions so nothing can turn right off the A4. The cross over on the B317 is also closed.

(Image: TfL)

See our live blog updates below for more about traffic and road conditions in the area.

Keep up to date with the latest news from west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see news and events from your area, and receive notifications for any breaking news.

It's available to download, for free, from the App Store or Google Play for Android .