Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young man, thought to be in his teens, was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed repeatedly in West Hampstead.

Police were called to Billy Fury Way, the road connecting West Hampstead and Finchley and Frognal stations, at just after 8pm on Tuesday (November 6).

In response to the incident, a Section 60 order was authorised for the whole of Camden until 3am, allowing police to search members of the public without a need to demonstrate justifiable cause.

One witness, posting on Twitter, said: "Stabbing on my street. Again.

"We have a huge gang problem here, and it’s awful seeing kids I watched grow up into young men get involved.

"Been in London twenty years, it’s a case of, if you aren’t involved, you aren’t in danger.

"I’ve seen so much gang activity over the years, it’s only shocking when someone gets hurt. Sadly someone has been hurt."

What is a Section 60 order? Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 allows a police officer to stop and search a person without suspicion. Section 60 stops can take place in an area which has been authorised by a senior police officer on the basis of their "reasonable belief that violence has or is about to occur". Figures show that in the first four months of this year, 48 borough-wide Section 60 orders have been issued by police, compared with 18 in the whole of 2017 and just three in 2016.

Speaking of the victim, he added: "Lad looks like he will be okay, but massive team working on him.

"He looked like a little baby bird on the stretcher. Just tragic."

A Met Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called by LAS at 8.01pm on Tuesday to Billy Fury Way, off Lithos Road, following reports of a stabbing.

"A male, thought to be aged in his teens, was discovered with stab injuries.

"He has been taken to hospital; we await an update on his condition.

"A crime scene is in place."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7205/6 Nov.