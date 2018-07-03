A fire at a block of flats in West Hampstead has spread over four storeys.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to Heritage Lane, in West Hampstead, at 11.25am on Tuesday (July 3) to reports of the fire.

The fire has quickly spread and is now across three floors of the block, with pictures and videos posted on social media from the scene showing flames shooting from balconies and thick black smoke rising up from the building.

A total of six fire engines, with crews of 35 firefighters and fire officers are at the scene trying to get the fire under control.

London Fire Brigade crews from West Hampstead, Paddington , Willesden , and surrounding fire stations are attending the incident.

The LFB's 999 control officers received 40 calls about the incident.

At present the cause of the fire is not known, a London Fire Brigade Spokesman has confirmed.

The building on fire is sandwiched between the London Underground train tracks which serve the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines and the London Overground tracks.

We will bring you updates as the story develops: