A fire at a block of flats in West Hampstead has spread over four storeys.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to Heritage Lane, in West Hampstead, at 11.25am on Tuesday (July 3) to reports of the fire.
The fire has quickly spread and is now across three floors of the block, with pictures and videos posted on social media from the scene showing flames shooting from balconies and thick black smoke rising up from the building.
A total of six fire engines, with crews of 35 firefighters and fire officers are at the scene trying to get the fire under control.
London Fire Brigade crews from West Hampstead, Paddington , Willesden , and surrounding fire stations are attending the incident.
The LFB's 999 control officers received 40 calls about the incident.
At present the cause of the fire is not known, a London Fire Brigade Spokesman has confirmed.
The building on fire is sandwiched between the London Underground train tracks which serve the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines and the London Overground tracks.
We will bring you updates as the story develops:
Key Events
Police say no reports of injuries
Metropolitan Police are assisting London Fire Brigade in West Hampstead and say there are no reports of injuries at present.
The force has sealed off a section of West End Lane from Broadhurst Gardens to Iverson Road and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.
Eight engines now at the scene
London Fire Brigade has confirmed an earlier report on Twitter that there are now eight fire engines now at the scene of the fire in Heritage Lane.
The number of firefighters has also been increased to 58 as they battle to bring the fire under control.
West End Lane blocked
Emergency services have now blocked West End Lane as efforts are ramped up to tackle the fire in West Hampstead which has now spread to four balconies.
As a result, buses 139, 328 and C11 are on diversion.
Dramatic footage shows the ferocity of the fire
Footage shared by Twitter users from the scene shows the ferocity of the fire in West Hampstead.
Firefighter continue to tackle the blaze in Heritage Lane.
Where is the West Hampstead fire?
The building on fire is in Heritage Lane.
It is a narrow road off West End Lane, sandwiched between the London Overground and London Underground tracks.
More than 40 emergency 999 calls received
999 emergency call handlers in London have received more than 40 calls from members of the public in relation to the fire.
Crews from West Hampsted, Paddington, Willesden and surrounding areas have been sent to the fire to help bring it under control.
The fire has spread to a fourth balcony
London Fire Brigade has tweeted that the fire at the block of flats has now spread to a fourth balcony.
Black smoke
Footage from the scene shows thick black smoke rising from the building.
No health warning has yet been issued by the London Fire Brigade for neighbouring areas.
Cause not known
The London Fire Brigade does not yet know what has caused the fire, which rapidly spread to three balconies on the block of flats.
Investigations will be carried out once the fire has been brought under control.
What we know so far
Good afternoon and welcome to our updates from the ongoing fire at a block of flats in West Hampstead.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) has received 40 calls to a fire at a block of flats in Heritage Lane.
The first call came in at 11.25am and the fire quickly spread across three balconies, with six fire engines and 35 firefighters attempting to get the fire under control.