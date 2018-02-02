The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash which left a car flipped on its roof near the Polish War Memorial in Hillingdon during the early hours of Friday morning (February 2).

Metropolitan Police , London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended reports of a collision in West End Road, near the Polish War Memorial, at 2.26am.

A man with a suspected head injury was rushed to hospital by LAS from the scene of the crash. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called at 2.26am on Friday (February 2) to West End Road, near the Polish War Memorial, in Hillingdon following reports of a road traffic collision.

"Officers attended with LAS and the LFB. A male was conveyed to a west London hospital with a suspected head injury. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening."

West End Road was blocked at the junction with Western Avenue following the incident.

According to Transport for London, the road had reopened at 5am and traffic was flowing well.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident and an investigation into what happened is ongoing.

