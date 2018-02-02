The video will start in 8 Cancel

These shocking police images show the aftermath of a serious crash in Hillingdon during the early hours of Friday morning (February 2).

Metropolitan Police officers were called to reports of a crash in West End Road at the junction with Western Avenue, near the Polish War Memorial, at around 2.26am.

The force arrived along with support from London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service and found a male passenger with a suspected head injury at the scene.

Photos posted to Twitter by police in Hillingdon show a red car on its roof with debris and glass scattered across the carriageway, while a metal crash barrier is also shown battered and beaten.

The passenger was rushed to hospital by paramedics, although his condition is not thought to be life-threatening, police have said.

(Image: Hillingdon MPS)

A spokesman said: “Police were called at 2.26am on Friday (February 2) to West End Road, near the Polish War Memorial, in Hillingdon following reports of a road traffic collision.

"Officers attended with LAS and the LFB. A male was conveyed to a west London hospital with a suspected head injury. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening."

(Image: TfL)

West End Road was closed at the junction with Western Avenue following the incident in the early hours of the morning. Transport for London said the road reopened at 5am.

A spokesman for Met Police said the driver of the car was taken into custody following the crash.

