Two huge new residential tower blocks could be coming to West Ealing to replace the BHS and Woolworths buildings.

Plans to replace the BHS building in The Broadway with a 136-flat building, The Appleton, were approved by Ealing Council in June 2016.

A second, neighbouring application at the former Woolworths building has been submitted by housing provider A2Dominion.

The latest application, submitted on May 8, would see the current Art Deco-style building, occupied by Poundworld, Superdrug and H&T Pawnbrokers, demolished and replaced with a 120-flat complex.

If approved, the new building would have an 11-storey frontage to The Broadway, and a 15-storey frontage to Singapore Road.

The developments will neighbour the new West London Islamic Center and Jamia Mosque redevelopment on the corner of Singapore Road and Brownlow Road.

As part of the development, Brownlow Road will become pedestrianised.

The Appleton development will also include a glass-fronted retail space on the High Street and a mix of 50 one-bed, 72 two-bed and 11 three-bed flats. The proposal includes 22 affordable rented apartments and 16 available for shared ownership.

If approved, the A2Dominion site would have 120 flats, with 20 studios, 52 one-bed, 40 two-bed, eight three-bed apartments. 26 of these flats have been designated for social rented housing and 16 for intermediate housing.

A decision on the development is due by August 7 this year, with the public consultation on the plans set to expire on June 6. A2Dominion already manages a total of 3,500 homes in Ealing and 700 are currently in development.

A2Dominion carried out a previous consultation in July 2017, and had hoped to submit their planning application to Ealing Council by September 2017. Had planning permission been granted, construction could begin in Summer 2019, and by completed by 2022.

Scaffolding has already become a fixture of the BHS site, where demolition began earlier this year. Construction is expected to be completed on the site by early 2020.

Both developments would benefit from the new Crossrail service coming to West Ealing. Transport for London will take over running of the former Heathrow Connect route to Paddington on Sunday (May 20).