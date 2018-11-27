Trains between London Paddington and Heathrow Airport continue to face "severe delays" on Tuesday afternoon (November 27) after a train came off the tracks at West Ealing.

Lines were blocked when an empty GWR train derailed early this morning.

The incident added to earlier delays caused by a fire at Southall to create what many passengers described as travel "chaos" - with packed queues on platforms unable to board busy trains.

There has been knock on congestion throughout the day, even after lines were reopened.

Although some delays have eased, trains travelling between Paddington and Heathrow continue to face problems.

Network Rail are on the scene of the train derailment.

An investigation has been launched into the fire at Southall.

