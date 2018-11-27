Trains between London Paddington and Heathrow Airport continue to face "severe delays" on Tuesday afternoon (November 27) after a train came off the tracks at West Ealing.
Lines were blocked when an empty GWR train derailed early this morning.
The incident added to earlier delays caused by a fire at Southall to create what many passengers described as travel "chaos" - with packed queues on platforms unable to board busy trains.
There has been knock on congestion throughout the day, even after lines were reopened.
Although some delays have eased, trains travelling between Paddington and Heathrow continue to face problems.
Network Rail are on the scene of the train derailment.
An investigation has been launched into the fire at Southall.
Another train affected by the derailment
Another TfL update
Passengers are being told there is a good service elsewhere
List of cancelled TfL trains
'Severe' delays continue between Paddington and Heathrow
National Rail still warning some delays could continue until 6pm
It does seem to be looking better on the trains - compared to this morning, it’s not difficult - but there are lingering delays in certain areas:
whilst services recover, trains between Slough / Heathrow Airport and London Paddington may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.
Disruption is expected until 18:00.
National Rail are still saying that the aftermath of the West Ealing train derailment is having an effect
Train cancelled because of 'broken rail'
GWR still telling customers trapped on slow moving or stalled trains to expect delays
It could be a further 30 minute wait for this passenger...
Heathrow Express now running 'on time'
Delays are easing
The latest update from the INRIX traffic and travel alerts system at 12pm:
1: TFL RAIL - TFL RAIL - GREATER LONDON
Normal service on TfL Rail between Hayes and Harlington and Heathrow Terminal 4 and trains now stopping as usual at Hanwell following earlier derailment at West Ealing.
2: GREAT WESTERN RAILWAY - GREAT WESTERN RAILWAY
Delays of up to 30 minutes and some cancellations on Great Western Railway between London Paddington and Slough due to earlier derailment at West Ealing. London Underground are accepting tickets for reasonable routes. All lines have reopened and services are returning to normal however some trains may still be delayed or cancelled.
3: HEATHROW EXPRESS - HEATHROW EXPRESS
Delays of up to 15 minutes and some cancellations on Heathrow Express between London Paddington and Heathrow Terminal 5 due to earlier derailment at West Ealing. All lines have reopened and services are returning to normal however some trains may still be delayed or cancelled.
More details from GWR on the train that derailed
The train did not have any passengers on it. There’s no word on how the driver is.
GWR are still yet to give us a comment but they’re trying to keep passengers informed on Twitter.
They told a customer in the last few minutes:
the train that derailed this morning was definitely out of passenger service and had come straight from the sidings
TfL trains now back to a good service
Disruption to last EVEN LONGER - until 6pm
National Rail have pushed back their estimate for how long all this will last AGAIN:
The operational incident at West Ealing has now been dealt with and service recovery is underway. However, whilst services recover, trains between Slough / Heathrow Airport and London Paddington may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.
Disruption is expected until 18:00.
Heathrow Express services getting back to normal
Heathrow Express explain how the derailment is affecting its trains
Update from Transport for London
Train won't be put back onto tracks until tonight
ITV are reporting they will wait before lifting the train:
What we know so far about the Southall fire
Before the train derailed at West Ealing, there was already some disruption this morning near Heathrow because of a fire at Southall.
We’ve got more details on what happened.
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire next to Southall train station - which started a day of delays on the trains in west London.
Around 40 firefighters attended.
Update on Hanwell, Acton Main Line and West Ealing service
Trains travelling towards London are unable to serve Hanwell, Acton Main Line & West Ealing
TfL have just confirmed to a passenger that this continues to be the case.
The latest summary of the travel disruption
From the INRIX travel service in the last half an hour:
1: GREAT WESTERN RAILWAY - GREAT WESTERN RAILWAY
Delays of up to 30 minutes and some cancellations on Great Western Railway between London Paddington and Slough due to earlier derailment at West Ealing. London Underground are accepting tickets for reasonable routes. All lines have reopened and services are returning to normal however some trains may still be delayed or cancelled.
2: TFL RAIL - TFL RAIL
No service on TfL Rail between Hayes and Harlington and Heathrow Terminal 4, severe delays between London Paddington and Hayes and Harlington and trains not stopping at Hanwell due to earlier derailment at West Ealing. Tickets being accepted on local bus routes and London Underground services. All lines have reopened however TfL Rail services remain on hold. Great Western and Heathrow Express trains are running.
'We accept full responsibility'
GWR have told a customer on Twitter that they accept ‘full responsibility’ for its train derailing at West Ealing
LATEST: Major disruption now predicted until 4pm
The latest grim update for passengers:
What we know so far and more photos of derailed train
Photos have emerged of a train which derailed at West Ealing on Tuesday morning (November 27) - causing “chaos” on west London’s rail network.
National Rail described the delays as “major disruption” at a number of stations, including London Paddington, following the derailment.
While scores of passengers spoke of “chaos” at Paddington and beyond.
Work is ongoing to remove the derailed train from the tracks.
Delays to last until 12pm
The latest from National Rail:
The operational incident at West Ealing has now been dealt with and service recovery is underway. However, whilst services recover, trains between Slough / Heathrow Airport and London Paddington may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.
Disruption is expected until 12:00.
Photos show Network Rail trying to clear the derailed train
A Network Rail spokesperson said:
“Owing to a derailed train in West Ealing passengers are advised to check before they travel as some services may be delayed or cancelled. Our engineers are on site and will clear the derailed train as soon as possible.”
GWR say it's the congestion that is causing all the trouble now
They are still telling unhappy passengers that all lines have already reopened
TfL giving out the same advice as earlier
The disruption continues
Curry provides calm in the middle of train chaos
We all need a bit of comfort food on days when nothing is going right!
GWR still telling passengers all lines have reopened
Tales of people trapped on trains and facing delays of almost or more than an hour keep coming in.
But GWR say the lines blocked earlier by the derailment HAVE reopened - that’s yet to translate into faster journeys though, it seems.
GWR still not confirming if it was one of its trains that derailed
Four things you need to know during the disruption
- It’s currently expected to last until 11am, National Rail say.
- Hanwell station will not be served and customers are advised to use alternative routes.
- West Ealing and Acton Mainline will only be served by services departing London Paddington.
- The Heathrow Terminal 4 service has been suspended.