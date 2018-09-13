The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police cordon surrounds a fire damaged home in west Ealing and a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

Emergency services were called to Endsleigh Road shortly before 4pm on Thursday (September 13) following reports by locals who were concerned about safety of a woman inside the property.

Flames were visible by the time police officers, firefighters and ambulance crew arrived at the scene, Metropolitan Police confirmed.

A female victim suffering burns was rushed to hospital and a man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson with intent.

Surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution and a cordon remained in place on Thursday evening.

(Image: Google Street View)

"Police were called at 3.53pm on Thursday to reports of concerns for the safety of a woman at an address at Endsleigh Road," a force spokesman told getwestlondon .

"Police attended along with London Fire Brigade (LFB) and London Ambulance Service (LAS).

"At the scene a house was on fire.

"A woman at the scene had suffered burns. She was taken to a central London hospital by London Ambulance Service. We await an update on her condition.

"The fire is being treated as suspicious," he continued.

"A male has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent. He has been taken to a west London police station where he remains at this time.

"Cordons are in place and a number of surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution. All residence have now returned to their homes."

It was added that enquiries are ongoing.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters also attended the incident.

According to LFB, part of the ground floor and first floor of the property were damaged by fire.

The blaze was under control by 5.20pm and the cause remains under investigation.