Motorists have been faced with delays on Monday (March 5) as emergency repair work continues on burst water mains in West Ealing .

On Saturday (March 3), a faulty main led to the full closure of Uxbridge Road at the junction of Chapel Road as Thames Water began emergency repairs.

Hundreds of homes in the borough were left without water supplies after the pipe burst, with residents still affected on Sunday evening (March 4).

Residents also reported “huge flooding” in Castlebar Road, where water was said to be overflowing out of a hole in the pavement and pouring down the street for about 24 hours.

On Monday, traffic remained slow in West Ealing as The Broadway continued to be partially blocked off due to temporary traffic lights at B452 Drayton Green Road.

Seven bus routes were diverted and motorists were advised to find alternative routes if possible.

As water supplies were affected during the weekend, people took to Twitter to suggest Thames Water was yet to address the issues in the area.

Nicky Nurky said: “So while Thames Water tells us to conserve water, they have still left the stream running down Castlebar in Ealing for 24 hours.”

Another said: “Please advise on where our water has gone? Left halfway through cooking dinner and have no bottles and no shops open!”

Parneet Kang, another affected Ealing resident, claimed she had been on hold with Thames Water for an hour after being left with “no water all day” with two children in the house.

“No water at all in W5, doesn’t look like any across the whole of Ealing. On hold at Thames water for 50 minutes with no answer, not good enough with no updates,” Mark Johnson added.

Speaking to getwestlondon on Monday (March 5), a spokesman for Thames Water said the freeze and thaw have caused a huge increase in burst pipes across London.

They said: “Our customers who are without water are our top priority, and we asked for support and understanding from everyone else last night to help save as much water as possible.

“We didn’t do that lightly and the response has been excellent. Demand for water this morning was lower than expected and we’re very grateful to everyone who cut back to help others.

“But things are not yet back to normal and we hope they will continue to help as much as they can.

“We’re sorry to all those customers who are without water. We know how infuriating this is and want to assure them that the whole company is working flat out to fix the problems.”

