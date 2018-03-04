Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burst water main has led to the closure of Uxbridge Road in West Ealing.

Emergency repair works have been under way in the area since Saturday (March 3).

As a result Uxbridge Road has been shut in both directions at the junction of Chapel Road.

Delays are expected in the area as the road is closed westbound and restricted eastbound, according to Transport for London.

Traffic is slow on approach to the area with eastbound tailbacks to Singapore Road and westbound to Broomfield Road.

These are the roads affected by the burst water main:

Chapel Road (W13) (All Directions)

[A4020] Uxbridge Road (W13) (All Directions)

(Image: TfL)

Congestion has also been reported at Broadway, West Ealing, at the junction of Drayton Green Road and Northfield Avenue.

