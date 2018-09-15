Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A community is coming together to make a six-year-old girl's dream come true as she battles chemotherapy after a fall in the park resulted in the discovery she had a tumour on her kidney.

Little more than two weeks ago Lexie Roy from West Drayton was playing in the local park when she fell off her swing - a stumble which usually results in a few cuts and bruises.

But once she started being sick, mum Chloe knew something wasn't right.

The 27-year-old took her daughter to the doctors and one day later a scan revealed Lexie had a tumour on her kidney and the fall in the park caused pressure, resulting in internal bleeding.

Three rounds of chemotherapy and one operation later, friends and family are raising money to fly Lexie to Disney World in Florida - and they need your help.

"She went to the park, she fell off a swing and she started being sick so we took her to the doctors," Chloe told getwestlondon.

"We couldn't figure out what was wrong because it wasn't a head injury so she was taken to hospital in Hillingdon.

"There she checked over then they did CT scans and found this mass - it was a tumour on her kidney and within an hour she was being taken to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH)."

(Image: Chloe Roy)

It was also discovered that the fall in the park on August 25 resulted in internal bleeding in Lexie's stomach, caused by pressure pushed on the tumour.

The brave six-year-old spent eight days in the world-renowed children's hospital where she endured further scans and an operation to stop the internal bleeding.

(Image: Chloe Roy)

"When I was told I had a complete panic attack. I was there with my mum and we were in shock, we were in tears, hysterics," Chloe continued.

"She is amazing, everyone is in bits but she is taking it in her stride."

When asked how she explained the illness to her young daughter, Chloe said: "It's really hard, she knows she is really poorly and she knows she has to take her magic medicine, which is what we call chemo.

"She knows she has a sore tummy and poorly hair which we said will fall out."

(Image: Chloe Roy)

Lexie, who attends Highfield Primary School in Hillingdon will undergo a further operation on September 25 to remove the tumour and her kidney.

After that, it is hoped she will return to school and rejoin her classmates.

"Her school has been brilliant. She can't go in now but after the operation and when she has recovered she can start going in on the days she can manage," Chloe said.

(Image: Chloe Roy)

"The support has been amazing, lots of different people sending their love," Chloe continued.

"I find it easier to talk about it now then I did at the beginning, it's good to get it out so it's not all kept inside. " she added.

"It's really hard but she has been keeping us all going."

Family friends, Kelly Stevens and Laura Atkin came up with the idea to raise money to not only show their love and support, but to also help Chloe and Lexie's dad, 29-year-old Ashley Smith.

(Image: Chloe Roy)

"We both wanted to do this so we could get Lexie’s story out there and to arrange different events to be able to make as much money as possible to be able to hopefully send her on a trip of a life time once she recovers from this," Kelly, 42, from West Drayton said.

"It's very important to myself and my sister to try our hardest to get this money for Lexie we strongly believe that no adults should have to deal with chemotherapy, let alone a six-year-old."

"She should be enjoying life playing like all other children her age, so this will give her something to look forward to."

In just nine days more than £700 has been raised to help contribute towards Lexie's well-deserved holiday.

"We are overwhelmed with the response we have already had in such a small amount of time, really show that we can pull together as a family and community," Kelly added.

The team have plenty of fundraising events planned, including a Ladies Night at Richings Sports Park next month, a RatPack night at West Drayton Ivyleaf club and a children's Halloween Party.

To donate to Lexie's fundraising page click here and visit the Facebook page here to find out more information about oncoming events.