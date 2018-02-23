The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police officer was injured and two police cars were damaged in an early morning chase of a stolen van in West Drayton .

Despite the chase, in which two cars belonging to members of the public were also damaged, the suspects managed to abandon the van and get away.

Police in Hillingdon had been called at 3.29am on Friday (February 23) about a van being stolen from an address in Ryeland Close, West Drayton.

Officers had managed to locate the van and gave chase, damaging two police cars and two cars belonging to members of the public in their pursuit.

West Drayton residents also reported hearing a police helicopter overhead and marked and unmarked police cars in the Houghton Road area.

The van was found abandoned by police in Providence Road and the suspects had managed to make off.

A police officer sustained a leg injury in the pursuit and had to be taken to hospital but was later discharged.

Police made no arrests and are continuing to make enquiries.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .