A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the back near West Drayton railway station on Friday afternoon (January 19).

Metropolitan Police and London Air Ambulance responded to reports of a stabbing near the station in Hillingdon at 2pm on Friday.

According to the Met a man was found at the rear of the station having suffered "puncture injuries to his back".

His injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

According to local reports Warwick Road was cordoned off by police while officers worked at the scene.

An investigation into what happened has been launched by Hillingdon Police.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the stabbing.

