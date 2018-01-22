The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two young men and a teenager were arrested on suspicion of carrying weapons in West Drayton, Hillingdon, on Sunday afternoon (January 21).

The group's car was stopped by armed police in Bell Avenue near to the junction with Thornton Avenue at around 3pm.

Armed officers carried out a search of the area after being called to reports of three men in a vehicle in possession of knives and a firearm.

The 17, 18 and 26-year-old in the car were all arrested at the scene on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm, with one of them also arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon.



No firearm was found but a knife was recovered at the scene.

(Image: Manchester Evening News)





The three were taken to a west London police station where they remain in custody.

The arrests were made two days after a 37-year-old man was stabbed in the back behind West Drayton railway station on Friday (January 19).

Keep up to date with the latest news from west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see news and events from your area, and receive notifications for any breaking news.

It's available to download, for free, from the App Store or Google Play for Android .