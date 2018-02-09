The video will start in 8 Cancel

A West Drayton man has been found guilty of a "senseless murder" after he killed a man by deliberately running him over following a verbal spat.

Haaris Rana, 22, of Stainby Close, was found guilty of murder on Friday (February 9) after a trial at the Old Bailey.

Co-defendant, Yasir Ibrahim, 22, of Maddison Close in East Finchley, also appeared in court and was found guilty of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The pair stood accused of driving a rented car straight into 24-year-old Seyyed Rasta Mir-Feyzi at Great North Leisure Park in Chaplin Square, North Finchley, on May 31 2017.

Mr Mir-Feyzi died in hospital the next day after sustaining serious head injuries.

The court heard that Rana and Ibrahim confronted and goaded the victim and his two friends who were sat in a parked vehicle in the leisure centre's car park.

(Image: Crown Prosecution Service)

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that the defendants then got out of their car and attacked the group before calling for back-up, and a second car of people arrived to join in the assault.

Ibrahim got into a car and drove it towards the victim and his two friends, the court was told.

Mr Mir-Feyzi dodged the car for the first time, however was hit at by Rana at a deliberately high speed as the attack continued.

It was added that Rana had been disqualified from driving for 18 months at the time.

(Image: Crown Prosecution Service)

Olcay Sapanoglu, from the CPS London homicide unit, said: "This was a chance encounter between two groups of people that resulted in a senseless murder.

"The violence was also witnessed by members of the public who were attending the entertainment duplex in North Finchley that evening.

"The prosecution was able to prove the defendants were guilty using witness accounts and CCTV footage from the scene.

"The Crown Prosecution Service also took the decision not to prosecute this case as death by dangerous driving but in fact murder because of the strong evidence that showed Rana had intended to kill his victim, or at the very least cause him really serious harm.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

"Our thoughts are with Mr Mir-Feyzi’s family and friends at this time."

Rana was found not guilty of having an offensive weapon and two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm. He pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified.

Ibrahim was found not guilty of having an offensive weapon and two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Rana and Ibrahim will be sentenced on Wednesday (February 14).

